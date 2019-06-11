Open University targets international students with film series

The Open University, the UK’s largest academic institution, is launching a series of films to widen its appeal to international students.

"International open diaries", by Havas, is a twist on The Open University's current UK-focused "Open diaries" campaign and highlights the university’s appeal as a flexible, distance-learning institution.

The films delve into the lives, dreams, struggles and achievements of five real Open University students and alumni from different countries, including the Philippines, India and Tenerife, showing how The Open University has enabled them to realise their aspirations.

One film shows how a student was able to benefit from The Open University's flexible study proposition by travelling around the world and still being able to continue her studies. Another shows the ability of science students to carry out practical experiments remotely through The Open University's OpenSTEM Labs.

The campaign marks the first major piece of work for the brand by Havas, which won The Open University's business-to-consumer and business-to-business media planning and buying, strategy and creative accounts in January.

Targeted primarily at 25- to 45-year-olds, the films and associated content will be promoted via digital channels including social media, native advertising and digital display in 14 markets, including across Europe as well as Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Claudia Church, head of acquisition and brand at The Open University, said: "The Open University’s international audience is incredibly diverse, but with one fundamental thing in common: a shared determination for growth and personal development, on their own terms, in a way that works for them.

"With people increasingly seeking flexible lifestyles, careers and education options, the OU is perfectly set up to help them achieve their learning goals wherever they are in the world."

The work was created by Carys Newbury and directed by Paul Akinrinlola and Israel Peters through Sweetshop and HKX Productions.