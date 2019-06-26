OpenTable maps London's cuisine with edible billboard

OpenTable has created an edible map featuring cuisine associated with different areas of London. The interactive billboard will feature a selection of canapé-style dishes paired with specific boroughs.

On 2 July, the billboard will be at Kings Cross from 12-5pm. Food available includes honey and cumin hummus with griddled flatbread for Kensington and Chelsea, spiced lamb biryani for Tower Hamlets and fish and chips for Greenwich.

There will be 13 dishes and the 600 portions, hidden behind hatches representing the London boroughs, will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

To determine the flavour of each borough, OpenTable conducted research with 2,000 involving and frequent visitors to the city. The map aims to give food fans an idea of where to head for their next dining experience by providing a "taste of the area".

Adrian Valeriano, vice-president, EMEA, at OpenTable, said: "Our research highlights how this diversity shows itself in every borough, with beloved dishes and world-class restaurants found the length and breadth of London. We are excited to bring this to life with the edible map installation."

W Communications and OpenTable are delivering the activation.