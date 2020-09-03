Oppo Mobile opens pop-up microcinema on London’s Southbank

Oppo Mobile has unveiled a pop-up microcinema where people can watch films from a recliner seat on its latest handset.

The activation, which runs for four days from 3 September on London's Southbank, will offer showings of psychological thriller Make-up and a selection of British Independent Film Awards nominees.

There will also be a 5G-powered vending machine, which will offer snacks and treats, as well as brand ambassadors to show visitors how the Oppo Find X2 Pro phone works.

The experience is being delivered by CreateLondon's influencer division Vox, which was set up as the business changed its model to activate smaller events with the help of influencers.

Tom Scott, managing director of CreateLondon, said: "We believe that live experiences still have a hugely important role in the brand narrative. For consumers to understand and appreciate new products, they need to experience them in the real world. Digital ads have been a vital stream of communication during lockdown. However, experiential can, and always will, provide that much-needed cut-through.

"We took the decision early on in the crisis to create an influencer division, rather than take events virtual. Our strategy was to activate smaller events and use social creators to amplify their experience."