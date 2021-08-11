Oral contraceptive brand Hana unveils launch campaign as pill sales rules change

Hana, the new over-the-counter oral contraceptive brand, has gone on sale backed by a £5m marketing push.

The move follows a change in regulatory rules last month allowing women to buy the contraceptive pill at pharmacies without a prescription for the first time, marking a significant milestone in women’s healthcare.

The integrated campaign, created by Havas for the brand, which is owned by HRA Pharma, spans TV, online and social media and helps to raise awareness of the change in regulatory status.

The 30-second film, "Women like us", focuses on the convenience for women of being able to walk into a pharmacy or go online, have a consultation and buy a supply of Hana, which is available in one-month and three-month packs.

The campaign focuses on the choices the pill gives to women – such as the young woman who wants Hana because she doesn’t want to get pregnant, crossing paths with another woman walking with her young child, who also wants the pill because she’s “not thinking about another”.

The work also acknowledges that for many women in the UK, the inconvenience issue is a bigger barrier to staying on top of birth control than the cost.

The Hana launch work follows Havas’ campaign in 2018 for ellaOne, HRA Pharma’s emergency contraceptive brand, which tackled stigma over taking the morning-after pill.

Ahead of the launch, pharmacists across the UK have been supported by a comprehensive training programme available both online and offline.

Kate Evans, UK hub marketing director at HRA Pharma, said: “The change in how women can access oral contraceptives in the UK means more choice, which really is something to celebrate. Havas has captured that in this launch work for Hana with an upbeat campaign that will inspire and empower its target audiences.”

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas, said: “Finally, women can access the basic right to manage their own reproductive health. While it’s taken 60 years, this democratisation of contraception is a game-changing moment for women.

"For many, a healthy sex life is crucial to their wellbeing – and knowing their contraception is taken care of, without any of the faff, gives them new-found freedom," added Maguire.