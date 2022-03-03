Oreo and DCM deliver cinematic 'The Batman' experience

Oreo and Digital Cinema Media (DCM) have teamed up to deliver an immersive cinematic experience to celebrate the release of The Batman.

Hosted at east London's Rio Cinema, the three-day Gotham City-inspired experience begins on 4 March. The venue be renamed to the Oreo Cinema for the weekend with the cinema's external signage also transformed.

Once inside the venue, guests will be presented with a "whodunnit" crime scene as part of a role-play experience where every audience member is a suspect. Participants will be encouraged to interact with each other, and actors who will be taking on the role of Gotham City's police force. The goal will be to unravel a series of clues and challenges and solve a mystery.

The cinema will host photo opportunities, an Oreo ticket kiosk, branded wall vinyl and a selection of curated Oreo-inspired snacks including "Oreo x The Batman"-embossed cookies.

Across the weekend, all screenings at the cinema will be solely dedicated to showing the film, with a grand finale immersive theatrical experience screened before the movie.

Elevenfiftyfive creatively directed and delivered the experience as part of a wider brand collaboration between Oreo and Warner Bros. The deal was brokered by The Story Lab together with DCM.

Rafael Espesani, senior brand manager at Oreo, said: "Bringing two such loved icons of Oreo and Batman together has been a unique experience so far and we now can't wait for fans to enjoy an exhilarating immersive event as they get their first look at one of the most anticipated films of 2022. From tantalising their tastebuds with our Oreo-inspired creations to solving riddles and more, the screenings are sure to be a truly unforgettable one."

David Kapur, director, Elevenfiftyfive, added: "Enjoying Oreo cookies is a natural part of many film experiences but we wanted to blow this up into something special. In collaboration with DCM, we also needed a playful way to bring in the world of The Batman. Our solution was to drive PR by renaming an iconic cinema and then create engagement with a multi-layered "who done it" including the use of set design, actors and of course exclusive Oreo creations."

The Batman is released in cinemas nationwide by Warner Bros on 4 March.