Oreo partners Global’s Capital to host rooftop party

Event will celebrate the return of live music events.

Oreo: MistaJam (far right) will host the event
Oreo is teaming up with Global's Capital to host a rooftop party celebrating the return of live music events.

"Capital Weekender Live", hosted by MistaJam, will take place at Century Club in London, on 27 August. Jodie Harsh, Billen Ted and 220 Kid will play to a live audience.

Tickets to the event can be won by listening to Capital and Capital Dance and entering a competition. The show will also be streamed live on Global Player.

Rafael Espesani, senior brand manager at Oreo, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Global and an incredible line-up of artists to host our first live music event together.

"Oreo is all about playful connections which bring people together, so we're incredibly excited to create some very special moments for our lucky competition winners through the unrivalled power of live entertainment."

