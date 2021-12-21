Organix hires The Ninety-Niners as creative lead

Organic baby and toddler food brand Organix has appointed The Ninety-Niners as its lead creative agency.

The agency, founded last year by former MullenLowe Open executives Ant Hopper and Si Goodall, will work on a new creative platform and advertising campaign for 2022, which will promote the brand and several new products.

The account was won following a competitive review. VCCP was the incumbent. Organix will continue to work with VCCP for media and The Fourth Angel for PR.

Mandy Bobrowski, marketing director of Organix, said: "We were really impressed with The Ninety-Niners' point of view on our brand and the direction we're taking. We know they'll challenge our thinking and be a great partner on our journey."

Hopper said: "We are delighted to be working with the Organix team to help them share their amazing story and foods with more people across the UK."

Last month Tribal Worldwide was appointed by Switzerland-based Hero Group as its digital agency working across brands including Baby Gourmet, Hero Jams and Organix.