Oscars 2019: the best brand moments

Netflix, which picked up three Oscars, including the best director gong, for Roma, chose to drop a surprise trailer during the ceremony for its latest production, gangster-themed The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Retail giant Walmart, an official sponsor of this year's Oscars, took a different approach to glamour. The brand focused on six of Hollywood's most renowned stylists and the looks they created for those working in the industry behind the scenes, with the key to those looks available to purchase during the show on Walmart's website.

Samsung's spots focused on how its phone could help users take "cinematic" photos, while ads for Google Assistant, created by 72andSunny, gave a different take on classic moments from iconic and more modern films, showing how they could be altered with Google's artificial intelligence helper.

"Altered" movies included Psycho and Ladybird, with a Twitter post noting: "Turns out there’s a lot less drama when you have the Google Assistant as your costar."

Budweiser unveiled a 60-second spot for its Reserve Copper lager, created by VaynerMedia. It stars Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron playing a game of pool and taking part in an arm-wrestling contest while holding a beer.

General Motors' luxury brand Cadillac lauched its latest campaign, "Rise above", created by Rokkan, during the awards, while Nike also chose the Oscars to unveil its "Dream crazier" ad, from Wieden & Kennedy Portland, featuring female athletes who have defied the odds and inspired others.