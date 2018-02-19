"Our audiences trust our brands and feel a powerful connection" Publishers fight back at DMS

(l-r) James Wildman, Hearst Magazines UK; Christine Petersen, Time Out Digital; James Kirkham, Bigballs Media; Julio Bruno, Time Out Group plc; Sue Unerman, MediaCom; Jo Holdaway, ESI Media; Anna Bateson, The Guardian; Sara Badler, The New York Times

"The lines are blurring between media, channels and brands, which is a massive challenge and opportunity," says The Future Laboratory CEO Trevor Hardy, ahead of Digital Media Strategies. "It is the chance for many media brands to reassert themselves and move from documenting culture and business, to creating it."



Media is undergoing a transformation. And it’s an important time for media owners to come together and share experiences, creative thinking and analysis on the biggest issues – from creating sustainable revenues through digital, via competing with Facebook and Google, to combating fake news.



This year’s theme is all about helping publishers create that digital-first, dynamic business model. It is this, according to Time Out Digital’s CEO Christine Petersen, that will drive growth and solve a customer problem.

"As we live in a digital world, advertisers want to stand out and bring their brands to life, engaging consumers in exciting and unique experiences that reach far beyond a simple ad. Working directly with partners to develop innovative, bespoke campaigns spanning multi-channels and enabling them to connect with our great global audience is exciting," says Petersen.

The speaker line-up boasts a number of diverse voices from the publishing and media world including Petersen and leaders from News UK, The Guardian, Telegraph Media Group, The New York Times and Haymarket Media Group.

DMS is also set to explore consumers’ changing perceptions of the media. Hearst president and CMO James Wildman explains is one of the more "crunchy" issues the industry is facing.

"We are reviewing our priorities and the issue of trust is increasingly reoccurring. Technology and social media are increasingly fragmenting the media world and the proliferation of fake news is undermining trust. As a result, we’ve been seeing the word trust used in advertising briefs more frequently, and that’s an incredibly exciting position to be in as a media owner such as Hearst. We have lighthouse brands that our audiences trust and feel a powerful connection to. It’s exciting to be working for a content and experience business that’s a beacon of positivity in a transformational world," says Wildman.

For Time Out Group’s CEO Julio Bruno, competition and keeping up with the industry’s biggest disruptors is a key challenge he wants to explore at DMS.

"Companies represented at DMS this year all have unique assets and offer their audiences differentiated content and information. A challenge we all need to address is how we strengthen these great assets even more as we compete with the 'duopoly' of Facebook and Google, with Amazon now joining. We should demonstrate that there is more than just reach and scale; we can offer quality content and hugely loyal and engaged audiences as trusted brands. This is a combination of assets the 'triopoly' just can't offer," he says.

Hear from Petersen, Wilman, Bruno, Spanier and other industry leaders at Campaign’s Digital Media Strategies on 8-9 March in Central London.

Five media voices you must hear Anna Bateson, Chief Customer Officer, The Guardian

Kevin Costello, CEO, Haymarket Media Group

Julio Bruno, CEO, Time Out Group PLC

Peter Lindsay, Chief Strategy Officer, Telegraph Media Group

Sue Unerman, Chief Technology Officer, MediaCom

