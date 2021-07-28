'Our Tyson Fury ad works because it's not about him at all'

Almost three years ago, we were invited to Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s offices to talk about an idea with the Seven Stones/AMV team. CALM has been courted by the very best agencies in the land but I remember feeling a vague sense of guilt walking in, after such a long-standing and fruitful relationship with some of their biggest rivals.

I knew the idea they wanted to talk about featured Tyson Fury and I could also sense the excitement. But often, when ideas are pitched without a brief or even a conversation, it ends up going one way, which means getting to the end of the presentation through nods and smiles makes saying no that much harder. So before they even started presenting, I shared my concerns. Tyson Fury. And at that point, the only thing I knew about the campaign. We had a brief discussion about redemption and how he has changed his attitude and the perception has changed too but I remember thinking about some of our most ardent supporters: understandably they would not look so kindly on him.

They presented the work and I don’t mind admitting my biggest achievement is keeping the outcome as close to the original presentation as possible. It had to happen. It was just too good. But the journey from scepticism to adoration didn’t happen because it was too good not to make. It happened because we didn’t have to work with Tyson, endorse him, or put him on a pedestal. The ad isn’t about Tyson Fury at all. He’s not an ambassador and doesn’t need to be, and so the scrutiny we usually place on the people we trust to represent us, was not really required.

That’s not to say the decision to launch our first TV ad campaign was easy. Far from it. However, at CALM we’re unashamedly unflinching in our mission – a movement united against suicide. Despite giant strides made over the past couple of years to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives, 75% of whom are male. We exist to change that. But, sadly, opening up about how we’re feeling can still sometimes be seen as a sign of weakness amongst men. What’s more, because it's invisible, it’s not always obvious to friends and family that someone they know is struggling with their mental health.

We know that there may be some people who will raise their eyebrows at using Tyson to convey our message, but by using the context of sport – an area where men are more comfortable expressing their emotions – we start a new conversation about the impact of mental health with an audience that is notoriously difficult to reach. That’s because CALM has always been present in places that you might not expect us to be. Mental wellbeing doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and by being in those areas where mental health issues often go unrecognised or ignored, we open up the conversation to everyone, we move it forward, tackle taboos and, crucially, stop people from reaching crisis point.

Tyson Fury has spoken in the past about his mental health struggles and how close he came to suicide. So by shining a light on his story, the campaign aims to challenge the misconception that suffering from and talking about mental health is a sign of weakness. If the heavyweight champion of the world can struggle with their mental health, then so can you.

That’s what makes this ad so powerful. It’s bigger than any one person. The concept of an invisible opponent is something anyone who has struggled with mental health issues can identify with. We all struggle, some of us more than others, and it doesn’t matter who you are and what you’ve done, everyone is deserving of support. We have a line "no matter what", which we use around the helpline, and it’s an important message here. We always refrain from judgment because it is so important that people know, when they call our services, that the last thing we will do is judge them.

I am not for one second vindicating anything Tyson has done in the past, I find some of the things he said abhorrent. But I am saying it doesn’t matter to the ad. By opening the door to millions more people, and in particular those who are in the most at-risk, we can continue to play an important role in challenging the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, and take another step forward in creating long-term cultural change.