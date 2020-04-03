Brittaney Kiefer
Outdoor industry salutes NHS and key workers on coronavirus front line

Out-of-home campaign shows appreciation of workers serving during Covid-19 crisis.

Outdoor campaign: work uses humour and rhyme to express gratitude
The out-of-home industry has come together for a campaign saying thank you to NHS staff and other key workers on the front line during the coronavirus crisis. 

"Grateful Britain" was initiated by OOH trade association Outsmart, created by Mother London and produced by Grand Visual. It will run throughout April and May on media space donated by Alight Media, BlowUp Media, Clear Channel, ECN, Elonex, Emerge Advertising, JCDecaux, Mass Media, Maxx Media, Ocean Outdoor and UKBillboards, with more members expected to come on board as the campaign progresses.

The work uses humour and rhyme to show appreciation of key workers including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, supermarket employees, delivery drivers and postal workers. One execution reads: "Thank you to our croc wearin', patient carin', stethoscope slingin’, bin collectin', letter postin’, prescription fillin', shelf stackin', lorry drivin’, loo roll deliverin’ heroes." 

It will run across retail and roadside locations, and be supported by social media activity. 

Tim Lumb, director of Outsmart, said: "As Covid-19 continues its rapid spread around the globe, it’s important to recognise and show appreciation and boost to those workers who are not staying home but are out and about helping us through these tough times."

Yesterday (Thursday), people across the UK took part in the second #ClapForOurCarers tribute, paying tribute to NHS staff and other key workers during the pandemic.

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

