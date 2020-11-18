Outdoor industry says ad recall over lockdown was up 51%

The out-of-home industry has found that the effectiveness of the medium did not diminish over the lockdown period as it aims to instil advertiser confidence in the sector.

A joint study by JCDecaux, Talon, Kinetic, Posterscope, Rapport and Global has found that between March and September there was a 51% increase in ad recall and a 16% increase in purchase intent for the 65 campaigns that were researched.

The study, which has been endorsed by trade body Outsmart, added that for the automotive sector there was a 5% rise in consideration and a 35% uplift in purchase intent.

It said that the better-than-expected results could be due to a less cluttered advertising space.

Sophie Pemberton, group strategy director at Talon, who co-ordinated the collaboration, said: "This has been vital in proving that advertisers investing in out-of-home over the past few months have continued to see great results from their campaigns.

"We believe these results will generate more appetite to use the channel, help instil confidence that audiences are still out and about and prove that we have the expertise to target them effectively.

"Bringing together businesses from across the OOH industry to demonstrate our wide variety of clients and measurement studies has been a great success and I hope we can do more together in the future to continue to grow the medium."

The outdoor sector has had a tough time since the coronavirus lockdown hit the UK in March, having seen adspend decline as brands paused their campaigns.

The latest Advertising Association/Warc Expenditure Report forecasts the medium returning to growth in the second quarter of 2021 at 441.3% – a more than five-fold increase year on year. AA/Warc also expects Q3 2020 to be down 52.9% year on year, and Q4 to fall 19.6%.

Tim Lumb, director of Outsmart, said: "This collaborative study demonstrates that brands taking an insight-led approach to OOH can reap the rewards across brand and action metrics. Data often challenges our gut-feel perceptions, and we are seeing audience adaptation from recent events rather than a significant reduction."