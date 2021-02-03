Outdoor Media Awards 2021 open for entries

The free-to-enter Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, opens for entries this week, with £100,000 in media space up for grabs.

A panel of 27 industry experts will judge the entries, chaired for the first time by Gideon Spanier, Campaign's UK editor-in-chief.

New for this year is an Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award to recognise those in senior roles who have helped to make a difference to the industry throughout their careers. Other categories remain as last year, when the awards were revamped, and will run across creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. Golds, silvers and bronzes will be awarded in each.

The Grand Prix recipient, chosen from among the category-winning campaigns, will receive £100,000 of media space to use on Clear Channel screens. Last year, the BBC’s "Dracula" campaign by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media and BBC Creative was the big winner, bagging two gold awards alongside the Grand Prix.

This year, the entry length has been reduced, making the process quicker and easier. The contest's closing date is 19 March and winners will be announced on 10 June.

“It’s safe to say that 2020 was a year like no other for out of home," Mark Smith, Clear Channel UK's sales director, said.

"While we made a conscious decision not to create any new, pandemic-related categories, we hope that this year’s Outdoor Media Awards will reflect how advertisers have adapted and leveraged our medium in agile and unique ways.

"As an industry, we really came together in these ‘troubulous’ times, so let’s celebrate the work of everyone involved – specialists, media and creative agencies, clients and, hopefully, even more of our fellow media owners."

The 2021 judges are: