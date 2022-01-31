Outdoor Media Awards 2022 open for entries

The free-to-enter Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, opens for entries today, 3 February.

In this year’s contest the best of the industry will contest 14 awards across five categories, with the recipient of the Grand Prix winning £100,000-worth of media space.

A panel of 30 judges will assess the work, making it the OMA's largest and most diverse judging panel. Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier will chair the judging process.

Aimee McKay, Clear Channel UK's client partnership director, said she was looking forward to seeing how the outdoor industry had developed in the past two years.

“As an industry, we’ve shown an incredible resilience over the past couple of years and we’ve really seen how brands and creatives have adapted to suit the changing times we live in,” she said. “As a result of this, we’ve seen a huge influx in clever and creative approaches across OOH, which only makes things more exciting.”

This year, winners will receive their glittering awards at an in-person event, where the industry can celebrate the best of the best.

Mark Smith, sales director at Clear Channel UK, added: “The awards are not just about winning, but are also an opportunity for people from across the industry, to come together and celebrate a great year of hard work across OOH.”

Work will be judged across five categories:

Creative

Planning

Effectiveness

A Platform for Good

Talent

Within these categories, there will be 14 individual awards.

Three awards have been made more inclusive this year, including the National Social Impact Award, which recognises organisations and individuals working in or using OOH media to communicate a brand position or purpose to drive positive change. The other two are the Data and Intelligence Award in the Planning category, and the Brand Building Award in the Effectiveness category.

Entrants this year will also have more scope to explain their work to judges with the limit for entry submissions having been increased to 750 words.

Entries are open from 3 February, with a deadline for submission of 4 March.

Judging will take place in April and the ceremony will take place on 16 June at a new venue, to be announced soon.

Last year’s Grand Prix was won by PHD UK, HSBC and Shelter for the "Addressing the 'No fixed address' problem" campaign, which drew attention to the cycle of financial exclusion perpetuated by homelessness.

For more information click here.



The 2022 judges are: