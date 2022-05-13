Outdoor Media Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

A panel of 29 judges, including marketers from Arla Foods, Samsung UK and Volkswagen, have selected the shortlist for this year’s Outdoor Media Awards.
The list (below) represents the best in out-of-home advertising in the UK; from the most memorable, strategic and innovative campaigns that ran in 2021, to the brilliant people involved in creating them. The awards are run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.
Winners will be announced at an event on 16 June – the first live ceremony for these awards since 2019 – at a new venue to be revealed. The Grand Prix recipient, chosen from category winners, will walk away with £100,000-worth of media space.
Three awards have been made more inclusive this year, including the National Social Impact Award, which recognises organisations and individuals working in or using OOH media to communicate a brand position or purpose to drive positive change.
The other two are the Data and Intelligence Award in the Planning category, and the Brand Building Award in the Effectiveness category.
The judging panel, chaired by Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, also has a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion this year.
Last year’s Grand Prix was won by PHD UK, HSBC and Shelter for the "Addressing the No Fixed Address problem" campaign, which drew attention to the cycle of financial exclusion perpetuated by homelessness.
THE SHORTLIST
CREATIVE
Visual Craft Award
Klarna “Discover The Truth” by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel
Unilever “Dynamite Marmite” by Kinetic / Mindshare / adam&eveDDB
Channel 4 “Great British Bake Off” by Talon Outdoor / OMD
BBC “Green Planet” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative
Volkswagen “iD4 Carbon Neutral Volkswagen” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / adam&eveDDB
Sky “Sky Broadband Ultrafast” by Rapport / MediaCom / Engine
Tech Innovation Award
Nissan “All-New Nissan Qashqai Launch” by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / TBWA
William Grant & Sons “Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape” by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space
American Express “Shop Small” by Rapport / UM London / DentsuMB
Sky “Sky Glass Launch” by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA
William Hill “Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio
Installation and Experience Award
Pernod Ricard “Absolute: #TogetherIRL” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK
Klarna “Discover The Truth” by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel
Unilever “Dynamite Marmite” by Kinetic / Mindshare / adam&eveDDB
William Grant & Sons “Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape” by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space
Subway “Subway Tiger Pig” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / DOOH.com
PLANNING
Data and Intelligence Award
TalkTalk “How TalkTalk Future Fibre Beat The Competition, Street By Street” by Kinetic / mSix&Partners / The&Partnership
Specsavers “Specsavers Live Appointment Feed” by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / OMGDOOH
The North Face “The North Face VECTIV x Strava” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / Bigger
Kopparberg “To Firsts That Last” by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland
William Hill “Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio
Cross-Format Award
Channel 4 “All Together Different” by Talon Outdoor / OMD / 4Creative
Domino’s “Group Ordering” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP
Kellogg's “Kellogg's Good Morning” by Posterscope / Carat / Leo Burnett
Alpro Soya, Danone “Plant Based For Protein Lovers” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / VMLY&R
Uber “Rider Recovery” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Mother
Sky “Sky Glass” by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA
Tennent's “Summer of Football” by Talon Outdoor / Republic of Media
Kopparberg “To Firsts That Last” by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland
Cross-Channel Award
Diageo “#LooksLikeGuinness” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / AMV BBDO
Mars “Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / AMV BBDO
Subway “Subway Tiger Pig” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / DOOH.com
Tesco “Tesco Front of Mind at Meal Times” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Camelot “Tokyo Olympics” by Posterscope / iProspect / adam&eveDDB
EFFECTIVENESS
Brand Building Award
EE “Competitor Strikes” by Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi
Taylors of Harrogate “Golden Hours: Yorkshire Tea” by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Lucky Generals
The Co-operative Group “LOCAL. RELEVANT. OOH. CO-OP” by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals
BBC “This is Our BBC” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative
SME and Local Advertising Award
Isle of White Distillery “Mermaid Gin” by Talon Outdoor / Brazil Street Agency / Perfect Day
Vagina Museum “Neighbours” by Jack Arts / London Lites / Clear Channel / The Or London
Crackd “The No-Egg Egg” by CNS Media / Plant Heads
Out of Hand “Yuup”
New Approach Award
BetBull “Find Your Bet Mates” by Talon Outdoor / IMA-Home / Forever Beta
Domino’s “Group Ordering” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP
The Co-operative Group “LOCAL. RELEVANT. OOH. CO-OP” by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals
Kikkoman “Programmatic Cross Category POS Campaign” by iDOOH / Wavemaker North / NOAH
Shelter by Talon Outdoor / Yonder Media / Who Wot Why
Tony's Chocolonely “There’s No Such Thing as Free Chocolate” by Talon Outdoor / PHD UK / Union Wagner
A PLATFORM FOR GOOD
National Social Impact Award
Microsoft “British Sign Language Campaign” by Posterscope / Carat / MRM
Plan International ”Crime not Compliment” by Clear Channel / Grand Visual
Mars “Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / AMV BBDO
MeeToo Education “MeeToo 'Express Yourself'” Art For Youth Mental Health by Clear Channel
Tesco “Tesco COP26” by Kinetic / MediaCom / DOOH.com / BBH
QCF “The World is Looking at You” by Open Outdoor / Media Bounty / Iris
Community Social Impact Award
Pocc “Artist In Residence” by Clear Channel
Brighton & Hove City Council “Covid” by Clear Channel
Salford City Council “Home Is On Your High Street” by Buy Me Media / Whistle Jacket
Tower Hamlets Council “#Ihadmyjab”
Recycle Your Electricals “Think Global, Recycle Local” by december19 / Truant London / Material Focus
TALENT
Rising Star Award
Ashleigh Tucker – MediaCom
Benjamin Rowland – Evolve OOH
Jack Finch – Talon Outdoor