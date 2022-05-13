Outdoor Media Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

A panel of 29 judges, including marketers from Arla Foods, Samsung UK and Volkswagen, have selected the shortlist for this year’s Outdoor Media Awards.

The list (below) represents the best in out-of-home advertising in the UK; from the most memorable, strategic and innovative campaigns that ran in 2021, to the brilliant people involved in creating them. The awards are run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.

Winners will be announced at an event on 16 June – the first live ceremony for these awards since 2019 – at a new venue to be revealed. The Grand Prix recipient, chosen from category winners, will walk away with £100,000-worth of media space.



Three awards have been made more inclusive this year, including the National Social Impact Award, which recognises organisations and individuals working in or using OOH media to communicate a brand position or purpose to drive positive change.

The other two are the Data and Intelligence Award in the Planning category, and the Brand Building Award in the Effectiveness category.

The judging panel, chaired by Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, also has a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion this year.



Last year’s Grand Prix was won by PHD UK, HSBC and Shelter for the "Addressing the No Fixed Address problem" campaign, which drew attention to the cycle of financial exclusion perpetuated by homelessness.

THE SHORTLIST

CREATIVE

Visual Craft Award

Klarna “Discover The Truth” by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel

Unilever “Dynamite Marmite” by Kinetic / Mindshare / adam&eveDDB

Channel 4 “Great British Bake Off” by Talon Outdoor / OMD

BBC “Green Planet” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative

Volkswagen “iD4 Carbon Neutral Volkswagen” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / adam&eveDDB

Sky “Sky Broadband Ultrafast” by Rapport / MediaCom / Engine

Tech Innovation Award

Nissan “All-New Nissan Qashqai Launch” by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / TBWA

William Grant & Sons “Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape” by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space

American Express “Shop Small” by Rapport / UM London / DentsuMB

Sky “Sky Glass Launch” by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA

William Hill “Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio



Installation and Experience Award

Pernod Ricard “Absolute: #TogetherIRL” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK

Klarna “Discover The Truth” by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel

Unilever “Dynamite Marmite” by Kinetic / Mindshare / adam&eveDDB

William Grant & Sons “Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape” by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space

Subway “Subway Tiger Pig” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / DOOH.com



PLANNING

Data and Intelligence Award

TalkTalk “How TalkTalk Future Fibre Beat The Competition, Street By Street” by Kinetic / mSix&Partners / The&Partnership

Specsavers “Specsavers Live Appointment Feed” by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / OMGDOOH

The North Face “The North Face VECTIV x Strava” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / Bigger

Kopparberg “To Firsts That Last” by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland

William Hill “Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio



Cross-Format Award

Channel 4 “All Together Different” by Talon Outdoor / OMD / 4Creative

Domino’s “Group Ordering” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP

Kellogg's “Kellogg's Good Morning” by Posterscope / Carat / Leo Burnett

Alpro Soya, Danone “Plant Based For Protein Lovers” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / VMLY&R

Uber “Rider Recovery” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Mother

Sky “Sky Glass” by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA

Tennent's “Summer of Football” by Talon Outdoor / Republic of Media

Kopparberg “To Firsts That Last” by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland



Cross-Channel Award

Diageo “#LooksLikeGuinness” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / AMV BBDO

Mars “Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / AMV BBDO

Subway “Subway Tiger Pig” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / DOOH.com

Tesco “Tesco Front of Mind at Meal Times” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

Camelot “Tokyo Olympics” by Posterscope / iProspect / adam&eveDDB



EFFECTIVENESS

Brand Building Award

EE “Competitor Strikes” by Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi

Taylors of Harrogate “Golden Hours: Yorkshire Tea” by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Lucky Generals

The Co-operative Group “LOCAL. RELEVANT. OOH. CO-OP” by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals

BBC “This is Our BBC” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative

SME and Local Advertising Award

Isle of White Distillery “Mermaid Gin” by Talon Outdoor / Brazil Street Agency / Perfect Day

Vagina Museum “Neighbours” by Jack Arts / London Lites / Clear Channel / The Or London

Crackd “The No-Egg Egg” by CNS Media / Plant Heads

Out of Hand “Yuup”



New Approach Award

BetBull “Find Your Bet Mates” by Talon Outdoor / IMA-Home / Forever Beta

Domino’s “Group Ordering” by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP

The Co-operative Group “LOCAL. RELEVANT. OOH. CO-OP” by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals

Kikkoman “Programmatic Cross Category POS Campaign” by iDOOH / Wavemaker North / NOAH

Shelter by Talon Outdoor / Yonder Media / Who Wot Why

Tony's Chocolonely “There’s No Such Thing as Free Chocolate” by Talon Outdoor / PHD UK / Union Wagner



A PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact Award

Microsoft “British Sign Language Campaign” by Posterscope / Carat / MRM

Plan International ”Crime not Compliment” by Clear Channel / Grand Visual

Mars “Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / AMV BBDO

MeeToo Education “MeeToo 'Express Yourself'” Art For Youth Mental Health by Clear Channel

Tesco “Tesco COP26” by Kinetic / MediaCom / DOOH.com / BBH

QCF “The World is Looking at You” by Open Outdoor / Media Bounty / Iris

Community Social Impact Award

Pocc “Artist In Residence” by Clear Channel

Brighton & Hove City Council “Covid” by Clear Channel

Salford City Council “Home Is On Your High Street” by Buy Me Media / Whistle Jacket

Tower Hamlets Council “#Ihadmyjab”

Recycle Your Electricals “Think Global, Recycle Local” by december19 / Truant London / Material Focus

TALENT

Rising Star Award

Ashleigh Tucker – MediaCom

Benjamin Rowland – Evolve OOH

Jack Finch – Talon Outdoor