Outdoor Media Awards 2023 open for entries

The Outdoor Media Awards, the free-to-enter awards celebrating the best in out-of-home advertising, run by Clear Channel UK in partnership with Campaign, is back for 2023 – and now open for entries.

This year, excellence will be awarded across five updated categories: Creative, Planning, Effectiveness, A Platform for Good and Talent.

The winner of the overall Grand Prix, chosen from across the five categories, will be awarded £150,000-worth of outdoor media space – a significant uplift on the £100,000 digital screen spend offered last year.



There are 14 awards for the taking this year, including a new Out of Home Superstar Award in the Talent category championing those who strive for the gold standard in OOH.

Work will be judged by a diverse jury of experienced industry representatives across brands, and media and creative agencies, led by new jury chair Maisie McCabe, Campaign’s UK editor.

Entries for the awards are open until the deadline of 20:59 on Friday 3 March, 2023.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen fabulous planning, more data availability, and outstanding creativity which we expect to feature strongly in this year’s Outdoor Media Awards – evidence of how digital is taking outdoor to new heights,” Clear Channel UK’s client partnership director, Aimee McKay, said.

“It’s a time when everything’s coming together,” Mark Smith, sales director at Clear Channel UK, added. “And we look forward to this year’s awards reflecting the very best of all of this.”

Entry to the OMAs is free of charge, and organisations can make submissions for as many categories as they wish. Campaigns should have run in 2022 and the awards are open to any business or organisation, even if they have placed outdoor advertising with another outdoor media company.

Judging will take place in April and the winners ceremony will take place in London on 15 June.

Last year’s Grand Prix was won by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media UK and BBC Creative for the BBC’s “This is our BBC” (main picture) – the second time the broadcaster and its agency team have scooped the trophy in three years, after winning for “Dracula” in 2020.

The 2023 judges: