Outdoor Media Awards shortlist revealed

Twenty-eight industry leaders, including marketers from Mondelez, Amazon, Channel 4 and Huawei, have selected 66 campaigns and people to be put through to the final of this year’s Outdoor Media Awards.

A record number of 200-plus entries was whittled down by a strong judging panel, chaired by Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier. Winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on 10 June at 4pm.

The awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, celebrate the best in outdoor advertising and the people within it.

The shortlist features heavy-hitting brands such as KFC, PlayStation, Tesco, B&Q and Coca-Cola but also includes campaigns from smaller players. Meatless Farm’s “Now that’s a M...F… campaign”, created in-house, and the Vagina Museum’s “Open soon” by Pablo London/JackArts/DayLite LED are among those up for a prize.

The campaign categories, which were revamped in 2020, span creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. Golds, silvers and bronzes will be awarded in each. The overall Grand Prix recipient, selected from the category winners, will receive £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens.

The Rising Star award has six outstanding talents as finalists this year – the most ever to be shortlisted.

New for 2021 is an Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award to recognise those in senior roles who have helped to make a difference to the industry throughout their careers. That shortlist is now open to a public vote.

The BBC’s "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media and BBC Creative was the big winner in the 2020 awards, bagging two golds alongside the Grand Prix.

THE SHORTLIST

CREATIVE





Visual Craft Award

B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother

HUN Wine "Great wine in a can" by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON

Mango Bikes "No fluff" by Evolve OOH / JKO Collective / Mellor&Smith

Meatless Farm "Now that’s an M...F... campaign" by Meatless Farm

Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED

Tech Innovation Award

Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy

Asda “Drive further for less” by Posterscope / Spark Foundry

Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative

MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by Kinetic / DOOH.com

Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH

Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke

Installation and Experience Award

FIFA21 “EA FIFA21: Arts United” by Electronic Arts / Kinetic / m/SIX / Mural Republic

NIVEA Men “NIVEA Men Liverpool FC celebration” by Beiersdorf / Posterscope / Carat / Superior / Cheil UK / Mural Republic

PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva

Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative

Penguin Random House “Ottolenghi flavour launch” by Kinetic / the7stars / Elliot Thomas

WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence

PLANNING

Data and Intelligence Award

Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team

Unilever “Lifebuoy: information protection system” by Kinetic / Mindshare / MullenLowe

Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH

TSB “Spend and save PCA launch” by the7stars

GSK Piri “Targeting the condition, not the season” by The Trade Desk / Spark Foundry / Digitas

Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH

Cross-Format Award

B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon

Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy

KFC “Finger lickin’ good” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother

Wrigley’s “Mask breath” by Mars / Mediacom / George Peto

McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett

Cross-Channel Award

Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy

The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch

Tesco “COVID-19 helps for safer shopping: NHS hours” by Tesco Stores / Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

Gousto “Give it some Gousto” by Kinetic / the7stars / M&C Saatchi

Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London

GSK Piri “Targeting the sufferer, not the season” by Publicis / Platform GSK / Weber

EFFECTIVENESS

Brand Fame

Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative

Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London

Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

Subway “ Subway” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond

SME & Local Advertising Award

BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON

EMILY “Lockdown OOH Campaign” by Kate Patrick

Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel

HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON

New Approach Award

DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow

British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus

Ancestry “How Ancestry reawakened the spirit of the Blitz through the power of local” by Kinetic / the7stars / Anomaly / Red Consultancy

Erdinger Weiβbier “Never skim an Erdinger” by Kinetic / MediaCom

Fineco Bank “Trade without compromise” by Talon Outdoor / Hearts & Science

Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL

PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact

NCDV “Abusers always work from home” by Wunderman Thompson UK / Kinetic

HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK

BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON

Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

Beyond “DOOH offsetting” by Rapport IMPACT / Rapport

eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann

Community Social Impact

Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK

MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker

MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by DOOH.com / Kinetic

Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand

TALENT

Rising Star Award

Charlotte McDougall – Talon Outdoor

Emily Gates – Talon Outdoor

Hannah Payne – Kinetic

Heather Williams – Kinetic

Jack Monaghan – Rapport

Mavesh Malik – JCDecaux UK



Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor

Gill Reid – MediaCom

Nicole Lonsdale – Kinetic

Roy Shepherd – Goodstuff

Sophie Pemberton – Talon Outdoor