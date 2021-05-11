Outdoor Media Awards shortlist revealed

Twenty-eight industry leaders, including marketers from Mondelez, Amazon, Channel 4 and Huawei, have selected 66 campaigns and people to be put through to the final of this year’s Outdoor Media Awards.
A record number of 200-plus entries was whittled down by a strong judging panel, chaired by Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier. Winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on 10 June at 4pm.
The awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, celebrate the best in outdoor advertising and the people within it.
The shortlist features heavy-hitting brands such as KFC, PlayStation, Tesco, B&Q and Coca-Cola but also includes campaigns from smaller players. Meatless Farm’s “Now that’s a M...F… campaign”, created in-house, and the Vagina Museum’s “Open soon” by Pablo London/JackArts/DayLite LED are among those up for a prize.
The campaign categories, which were revamped in 2020, span creative, planning, effectiveness, a platform for good and talent. Golds, silvers and bronzes will be awarded in each. The overall Grand Prix recipient, selected from the category winners, will receive £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens.
The Rising Star award has six outstanding talents as finalists this year – the most ever to be shortlisted.
New for 2021 is an Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor Award to recognise those in senior roles who have helped to make a difference to the industry throughout their careers. That shortlist is now open to a public vote.
The BBC’s "Dracula" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media and BBC Creative was the big winner in the 2020 awards, bagging two golds alongside the Grand Prix.
THE SHORTLIST
CREATIVE
Visual Craft Award
B&Q "Build a life" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
KFC "Finger lickin’ good" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother
HUN Wine "Great wine in a can" by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON
Mango Bikes "No fluff" by Evolve OOH / JKO Collective / Mellor&Smith
Meatless Farm "Now that’s an M...F... campaign" by Meatless Farm
Vagina Museum "Open soon" by Pablo London / JackArts / DayLite LED
Tech Innovation Award
Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
Asda “Drive further for less” by Posterscope / Spark Foundry
Lego "Rebuild the world: mid-air haptics” by Lego Group/ Rapport / Initiative
MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by Kinetic / DOOH.com
Nespresso “Nespresso storeboost: Nespresso vertuo” by The Cloud and Compass / Storeboost / VIOOH
Boursin “We summer, oui Boursin” by Boursin/ Bel Group/ Spark Foundry / Tracy Locke
Installation and Experience Award
FIFA21 “EA FIFA21: Arts United” by Electronic Arts / Kinetic / m/SIX / Mural Republic
NIVEA Men “NIVEA Men Liverpool FC celebration” by Beiersdorf / Posterscope / Carat / Superior / Cheil UK / Mural Republic
PlayStation “PlayStation 5 Launch: TfL Takeover” by TfL / MediaCom / Red Consultancy / Studio Diva
Amazon "Amazon Prime video “PICARDilly Star Trek: Picard” by Initiative
Penguin Random House “Ottolenghi flavour launch” by Kinetic / the7stars / Elliot Thomas
WWE “WWE Moving Day” by BT Sports / Wunderman Thompson UK / Essence
PLANNING
Data and Intelligence Award
Crystal Ski “Crystal Ski seasons” by TUI / MediaCom / iDOOH / Crystal Ski in-house team
Unilever “Lifebuoy: information protection system” by Kinetic / Mindshare / MullenLowe
Specsavers “Live appointment” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Specsavers / OMGDOOH
TSB “Spend and save PCA launch” by the7stars
GSK Piri “Targeting the condition, not the season” by The Trade Desk / Spark Foundry / Digitas
Tesco “Tesco Christmas” by Kinetic / Mediacom / BBH
Cross-Format Award
B&Q “Build a life” by Kinetic / Wavemaker / Uncommon
Vodafone “Digital roadblock” by Posterscope / Carat / Ogilvy
KFC “Finger lickin’ good” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother
Wrigley’s “Mask breath” by Mars / Mediacom / George Peto
McDonald's “McDonald’s reassurance” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / Leo Burnett
Cross-Channel Award
Ancestry “The Blitz’: bringing the past back to life” by the7stars / Kinetic / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
The Coca-Cola Company “Coca-Cola open like never before” by MediaCom / MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / Epoch
Tesco “COVID-19 helps for safer shopping: NHS hours” by Tesco Stores / Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Gousto “Give it some Gousto” by Kinetic / the7stars / M&C Saatchi
Material Focus “Recycle your electricals” by December 19 / JCDecaux / Global / Truant London
GSK Piri “Targeting the sufferer, not the season” by Publicis / Platform GSK / Weber
EFFECTIVENESS
Brand Fame
Amazon “Amazon Prime Video 2020” by Initiative
Costa “Costa 2020” by MediaCom / Kinetic / Pablo London
Netflix “Entertain the world” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
Subway “ Subway” by Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond
SME & Local Advertising Award
BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
EMILY “Lockdown OOH Campaign” by Kate Patrick
Jurassic Fibre “#Megafibreforus” by t&s creative communications / Dee Henry / Clear Channel
HUN Wine “The worst time to launch a new brand” by Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / TBWA\LONDON
New Approach Award
DFS “Halo Luxe” by MediaCom / iDOOH via Unmissable / Krow
British Gas HomeCare “Here to solve” by Kinetic / MediaCom / Nucleus
Ancestry “How Ancestry reawakened the spirit of the Blitz through the power of local” by Kinetic / the7stars / Anomaly / Red Consultancy
Erdinger Weiβbier “Never skim an Erdinger” by Kinetic / MediaCom
Fineco Bank “Trade without compromise” by Talon Outdoor / Hearts & Science
Halfords “Winter motoring” by Posterscope / Carat / BJL
PLATFORM FOR GOOD
National Social Impact
NCDV “Abusers always work from home” by Wunderman Thompson UK / Kinetic
HSBC UK & Shelter “Addressing the ‘No Fixed Address’ problem” by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Wunderman Thompson UK
BECO “#STEALOURSTAFF” by Talon Outdoor / OMD UK / TBWA\LONDON
Tesco “Covid19 Every little helps” by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
Beyond “DOOH offsetting” by Rapport IMPACT / Rapport
eBay “Individually brilliant. Stronger as one” by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / McCann
Community Social Impact
Dettol & TfL “Helping reopen London” by Reckitt / Zenith / McCann Worldgroup UK
MET Police “Look out for thieves” by Kinetic / Wavemaker
MyHeroes “International campaign to celebrate key workers” by DOOH.com / Kinetic
Rising Arts Agency “#WhoseFuture” by Out of Hand
TALENT
Rising Star Award
Charlotte McDougall – Talon Outdoor
Emily Gates – Talon Outdoor
Hannah Payne – Kinetic
Heather Williams – Kinetic
Jack Monaghan – Rapport
Mavesh Malik – JCDecaux UK
Outstanding Contribution to Outdoor
Gill Reid – MediaCom
Nicole Lonsdale – Kinetic
Roy Shepherd – Goodstuff
Sophie Pemberton – Talon Outdoor