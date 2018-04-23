Emily Tan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Outgoing Cannes Lions chairman Terry Savage joins Marketing Academy

Outgoing chairman of Cannes Lions, Terry Savage, will join The Marketing Academy as its first global chairman when he leaves his current role in June.

Outgoing Cannes Lions chairman Terry Savage joins Marketing Academy

In his new role, Savage (pictured, above) will steer the Academy's international development and will convene a global council of high-profile industry figures to assist in raising awareness for the non-profit. 

Phil Rumbol, partner at MullenLowe, will continue to chair the board of trustees in the UK.

"Terry brings a wealth of experience and knowledge at a global level and I am beyond excited that he has agreed to support us in the next step of our growth," Sherilyn Shackell, founder and chief executive, said.

Savage, who will be leaving Cannes Lions after 33 years, said: "I have long believed that for our industry to thrive we need to invest in our talent at the highest level. Through the quality of its mentors and the exceptional leadership development it delivers The Marketing Academy has already earned an enviable reputation as a growth enabler for our talent and therefore our future. I’m looking forward to uniting the community around the world to collectively benefit from the Academy's work."

The Marketing Academy is a not-for-profit organisation that delivers marketing leadership programmes to executives in marketing, media, communications and advertising. It is sponsored by organisations such as Microsoft, McKinsey, Facebook, BT, Commonwealth Bank, News Corp, ITV, Virgin Atlantic, Accenture, PHD and PwC.

The company plans to launch programmes in the US this year and in the Middle East next year. In the long-term, it plans to expand into Asia.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: why being independent just isn't enough

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

Promoted

April 20, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: building the best brands, with you

MEDIA
Why Waze is heading in the right direction

Promoted

April 20, 2018

Why Waze is heading in the right direction