Ovo appoints Goodstuff to handle media with focus on sustainability

Ovo has appointed Goodstuff Communications to its UK media planning and buying business following a competitive pitch against five other agencies, run by the AAR.

The independent shop emerged victorious against competition including Dentsu's iProspect, Omnicom's OMD UK and WPP's Wavemaker.

The win follows Ovo appointing Lucky Generals to its creative account after a pitch that was run simultaneously.

The two agencies will work together to launch a new brand platform for Ovo in the last quarter of 2021, with the brand planning an increase in its ATL investment.

The Specialist Works was Ovo's media incumbent since 2015, while it has worked with several creative shops including Wieden & Kennedy, The Brooklyn Brothers, Uncommon Creative Studio and 20something, which created its last TV campaign in March 2020.

Ovo has said it is committed to offsetting the carbon footprint of its advertising and marketing, for example by moving away from paper and paste out-of-home ads to digital OOH powered by renewable energy where possible.

It said that Goodstuff’s approach to buying would strive for maximum sustainability and, as a member of the IPA Climate Charter, would use its carbon calculator to minimise the climate impact of Ovo's campaigns.

Sophie Muller, head of brand marketing at Ovo, said “We were very impressed with the quality of Goodstuff's strategy and creative media thinking throughout and believe they will help Ovo in the next chapter of our journey to drive progress to net zero carbon living for all.”

Genevieve Tompkins, managing partner at Goodstuff, added: “Ovo’s vision to become the UK’s leading brand in residential decarbonisation, along with its disruptive brand spirit, make them a brilliant client partner for us. We’re looking forward to creating some rule breaking work together and inspiring people to take action in the fight against climate change.”