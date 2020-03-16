Ovo continues call to arms to fight climate change

Ovo Energy has launched an optimistic campaign focusing on the brand’s efforts to reduce society’s collective carbon footprint.

"The home front" was created by 20something and follows last year’s "Plug-in/plug-out". It begins as poet and spoken-word artist Hollie McNish declares "We are in a war – a war on carbon", before detailing the role of society in tackling climate change.

"You are not alone," McNish says alongside clips of people from all walks of life, ending with the claim: "We can help change climate change and it all starts at home."

The TV spot launches today alongside radio and video-on-demand activity, as well as cinema ads that will go live from 27 March. The work was directed by Siri Bunford through Knucklehead.

"Optimism is powerful; it gives us a sense of agency and it inspires action," Sarah Booth, director of brand and marketing at Ovo, said.

"With this campaign, we want to highlight that although the climate crisis can be incredibly overwhelming, there is every reason to be optimistic.

"We have immense power and together we can take meaningful steps to change climate change."

Ovo claims that it can reduce net carbon emissions from the average UK household by approximately four tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, based on research that found an individual's home energy accounts for more than a quarter (26%) of their carbon footprint.

The campaign is accompanied by the brand’s plans to help customers halve their total carbon footprint by 2030.

Will Thacker, co-founder of 20something, added: "The narrative has to change. It’s time to stop ringing the fire bell and start putting out the fire. We are all aware of the crisis, but instead of creating more ecophobia and contributing to climate anxiety, we need to give people hope and help them find realistic ways to act.

"This quote from a 20-year-old climate activist sums it up perfectly: ‘The greatest threat we face is not climate change, but the helplessness we feel in the face of it.'"

In August 2019, Ovo announced that it would no longer use out-of-home print advertising, opting instead for digital ads powered by renewable energy.