OVO Energy brand chief: 'we're making our advertising green'

The brand has announced plans to make its advertising more sustainable.

OVO Energy: turning marketing 'green'

Renewable energy brand OVO Energy has announced it will offset its carbon footprint on all future advertising and marketing campaigns in a bid to be a more sustainable business.

The move has been announced by newly appointed director of brand and communications Sarah Booth, who joins from Asos, where she was head of brand strategy.

She said the company would ditch out-of-home print advertising, opting for digital only powered by renewable energy or offset where unavailable, stop distributing door drops, and offset any corresponding carbon footprint arising from earned print media coverage.

Booth is also restricting "unnecessary flights" in the course of marketing work, and pledging to offset the carbon cost of such transport where unavoidable. The company will also offset the carbon cost of electricity from any marketing shoot that takes place where renewable energy is unavailable.

"I am committing to do everything I can to reduce and eventually eliminate the carbon footprint created in the course of marketing at OVO Energy. I hope our legacy will be to leave no legacy at all, and I hope other UK brands will adopt the same mission and assess how they too could reduce the environmental impact of their work," she said, adding she would call on other brands to follow suit.

