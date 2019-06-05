Ovo Energy hosts night-time bike rides

Ovo Energy is hosting a series of night-time bike rides across the UK to inspire more women to take up cycling.

The energy company has partnered bicycle-lights manufacturer Brightside to help remove barriers for women who may feel unsafe when cycling.

The first event took place in London this week, when cyclists rode bikes illuminated by green rechargeable LED lights past landmarks including Tower Bridge and the London Eye.

It was the first of four night-ride events this summer, taking place on 4 July in Manchester, 18 July in Bristol and 8 August in Glasgow. The activation is being delivered by M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Ovo is title sponsor of the Women’s Tour, which takes place from 10 to 15 June.