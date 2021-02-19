Ovo Energy reviews creative and media

Renewables-focused domestic energy supplier Ovo is reviewing both its creative and media agency needs and is looking to commit to a retained creative shop after several years of project-based relationships.

Its creative duties are currently handled by 20something, while its media planning and buying has been handled by The Specialist Works since 2015.

The company's head of brand marketing, Sophie Muller, told Campaign it is starting "a new chapter" and has an "exciting and ambitious business plan that will see substantial additional investment in the brand".

It is currently drawing up a shortlist with the help of AAR and expects to make appointments by the end of the spring.

The relatively young brand has worked with a procession of creative agencies since its launch in 2010, including the now-defunct Fabula for its debut TV campaign in 2014.

The agencies it has worked with since 2014 include Wieden & Kennedy, The Brooklyn Brothers, Uncommon and, most recently, 20something.

20something created work that ran last March across TV, cinema, radio and video-on demand. It struck an optimistic note, focusing on Ovo’s efforts to reduce society’s collective carbon footprint.

Muller said that Ovo had "a great relationship with the talented team at 20something" and the agency would be invited to pitch.

Muller added: "Ovo is in the position to commit to a retained model now as we will be investing more and more consistently in brand building than we ever have before. I am ex-agency myself and really appreciate the value strong retained agency partnerships can bring. We have chosen to work with AAR on this review to ensure the process is fun and fair for all participating agencies."

The review does not affect other brands in the wider Ovo Group.