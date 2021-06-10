Ovo plugs into Lucky Generals to energise creative account

Renewables-focused domestic energy supplier Ovo has awarded its creative account to Lucky Generals.

Lucky Generals was among several agencies shortlisted in April, including McCann London, M&C Saatchi and Saatchi & Saatchi.

20something was the incumbent.

Lucky Generals won Ovo’s sister energy provider SSE Energy Services (formerly the domestic retail arm of SSE) in March following a separate process.

Sophie Muller, Ovo head of brand marketing, said: "We are delighted to have appointed Lucky Generals as our new creative agency having run a competitive pitch process in partnership with AAR. We were very impressed with the quality of Lucky Generals' strategy and creative thinking throughout and believe they will help Ovo in the next chapter of our journey to drive progress to net zero carbon living for all," said

Cressida Holmes-Smith, managing director of Lucky Generals, said: “This is a major strategic win for us. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an ambitious team as Ovo, and to be part of such a crucial mission for our planet.”

A relatively young brand, Ovo has worked with several creative agencies since its launch in 2010, including the now-defunct Fabula for its debut TV campaign in 2014.

The agencies it has worked with since 2014 include Wieden & Kennedy, The Brooklyn Brothers, Uncommon Creative Studio and, most recently, 20something.

20something created work that ran last March across TV, cinema, radio and video-on demand. It struck an optimistic note, focusing on Ovo’s efforts to reduce society’s collective carbon footprint.

Ovo is publicly committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030. It estimates that 26% of an individual's average carbon footprint in the UK comes from energy used within their home and offers customers resources to understand their own impact and how to reduce it.

The brand is also in the middle of reviewing media, which is held by The Specialist Works.