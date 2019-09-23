Ovo's zero-emissions campaign stars its own customers

Ovo Energy is launching a brand campaign starring its customers to encourage people to adopt a zero-carbon lifestyle.

It is the debut work for the brand by 20Something, the "plug in/plug out" creative consultancy launched in the summer. It follows Ovo's decision to shift towards a membership model.

The "What we can do" campaign, which is also the first work overseen by Sarah Booth, who joined Ovo as brand and communications director in May, goes live today (23 September) and spans digital out-of-home, podcast and social channels.

In August, Ovo said it would ditch out-of-home print advertising and opt only for digital ads powered by renewable energy. The latest campaign also coincides with the launch of Ovo Beyond, an upgrade that helps members reduce their carbon footprints.

The creative features close-ups of Ovo community members (customers and their children) and carries lines such as "We can live zero carbon" and "We can live carbon free". The ads are underlined with the slogan: "Ovo Energy. What we can do."

Photos were shot by Lauren Maccabee and art directed by Samuel Guillotel. The Specialist Works is the media agency.

Booth said: "This campaign represents the beginning of a new chapter for Ovo. We hope that ‘What we can do’ will be an optimistic rallying cry for energy customers up and down the country, bringing them together as a community and giving them a sense of agency in the fight against the climate crisis.

"Energy makes up 26% of the average carbon footprint. Choosing renewable energy and using that energy more efficiently are remarkable yet easy steps that all of us can take. And the more of us that do this, the more powerful this change will be."

Andrew Barnard, co-founder of 20Something, added: "Ovo Energy are a brand with infectious optimism and ambition. We are immensely proud to be part of this significant moment in their history and are even more excited about what’s to come."

The campaign comes on the back of the launch of Ovo's "Plan zero" vision – a commitment to help its own business and customers reduce greenhouse gases to zero by 2050.