Ozone Project launches Manchester-based regional hub

The Ozone Project, the advertising alliance of newsbrand publishers, has opened a regional hub based in Manchester to improve the group’s connections to advertisers and media agencies based in the North.

Ozone has appointed Bill Dennett, previously a senior agency sales manager at News UK, to lead the new unit as senior agency partner. Dennett is the first and so far only employee based in Manchester and will, like most in advertising and media at the moment, be working from home.

Dennett has spent seven years at News UK and, before that, worked at Clear Channel.

Craig Tuck, chief revenue officer at The Ozone Project, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors fully to the regions and with Bill’s appointment, we are set to build on our existing relationships with even greater focus and care.

“At a time when our founders are investing in and accelerating Ozone’s growth, it’s vitally important that we have the best talent on our team. We’ve already seen fantastic briefs and great work from the regional offices of our agency partners and now with Bill on board, we’re very excited at delivering bigger and better campaigns for our customers in 2021.”

Ozone – which was founded by News UK, Telegraph Media Group, Reach and Guardian News & Media – said in November that it planned to triple its London staff this year from the current level of about 30 to support a series of new product initiatives.

On goals for Manchester, Tuck added: “Our plans for 2021 point to a three-fold increase in people across our entire business and boosting our representation in the regional markets will be a key focus for this.”

A spokeswoman said there were no plans at present to open an office in Manchester.

In November, The Ozone Project was named Media Brand of the Year at Campaign’s Media Week Awards.