Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

P&G credits price hikes and marketing for better-than-expected Q4

FMCG giant beat Wall Street expectations and sent shares up.

Always: P&G brand
Always: P&G brand

Procter & Gamble announced a 4% increase in net sales to $17.1bn (£14.1bn) during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, while annual sales grew a marginal 1% to $67.7bn – a stronger-than-expected performance.

The FMCG giant attributed growth to both pushing up prices across its five main divisions during the quarter and its award-winning advertising.

However, P&G took a hit with the $8bn write-down of its Gillette shaving business due to changing consumer buying habits, resulting in a $5.24bn net loss (down 377% year on year) in the three months ending 30 June. This also impacted full-year profit, which fell 60% to $3.9bn.

During a call to investors, president and chief executive David Scott Taylor singled out P&G's advertising.

He discussed how the company "starts with understanding our consumers", their needs and wants, before creating advertising that makes them "think, laugh, cry and – of course – buy". He also referenced the 17 Cannes Lions that P&G won in June.

"At that event, we announced a series of creative partnerships that reinvent advertising, that merge the worlds of advertising with other worlds, such as music, journalism and technology," he said, referencing chief marketing officer Marc Pritchard's words at Cannes.

Taylor also discussed how P&G's marketing model was shifting away from defining consumers by "generic demographics" and moving towards a model encompassing "more than 350 precise, smart audiences, like first-time moms or millennial professionals… to reach the right people at the right time" with its advertising.

P&G announced recently that it would not be following Unilever's move to stop working with individual agencies in favour of only partnering holding companies.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

July 24, 2019
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019