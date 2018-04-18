Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

P&G: healthcare acquisition helps us stay on top of consumer 'megatrends'

Procter & Gamble said its $4.2bn (£3.0bn) acquisition of German firm Merck's consumer health division was about allowing it to respond to the changing demands of an ageing world.

P&G: healthcare acquisition helps us stay on top of consumer 'megatrends'

"We see several areas where Merck’s capabilities can accelerate our brands and businesses," chief executive David Taylor said on an analyst call, as P&G announced its third-quarter results.

Across the business, organic sales were up 1% from January to March. But while the beauty division performed well, with 5% organic growth, grooming saw organic sales fall 3% thanks to falling prices, as Gillette continues to face fierce competition from Dollar Shave Club, Harry’s and others.

The acquisition of Merck will see P&G add brands including vitamin supplement brand Seven Seas to its existing healthcare assets, including Vicks, which Taylor said was the world’s biggest consumer healthcare brand with more than $1bn in annual sales.

Older and happier

The global personal healthcare sector was worth $230bn, he said – a figure that is set to increase due to what he described as three "megatrends".

The first of these is the world’s ageing population: the number of people over 65 will increase from around 650 million to about 1.6 billion by 2050, with the global average lifespan increasing by about eight years.

Second, Taylor said, "as people age they are focusing more on wellness. Instead of associating old with a number, they’re associating age with how they feel and the quality of their life.

"Third, they’re taking more control over their health and wellness – actively seeking information on products and services that improve their quality of life."

While spending on healthcare products was already high in rich countries, Taylor predicted it was set to increase rapidly in emerging markets.

Marketing-led organisations were best placed to take advantage of this demand, he said: "We believe companies with the best consumer insights, with meaningful consumer-driven innovations, delivered on trusted brands, will be best positioned to capitalise on these trends."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
(Back L-R) Lennart Wittgen, Kai Müller, Andreas Winter-Buerke (Front L-R) Stefan Wübbe, Ralph Poser, Fabian Frese

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the article we shouldn't have written

AGENCY
Britton Upham, chief operating officer, McGarrah Jessee

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the real-world rise of whole-brand UX

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

April 18, 2018

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

April 18, 2018

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression