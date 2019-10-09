P&G pledges to provide access to clean water in #ActForWater drive

Procter & Gamble aims to provide access to clean water for those in need together with Global Citizen and National Geographic in a new partnership that aims to drive action around poverty, inequality and sustainability.

The initiative, #ActForWater, seeks to help transform the lives of communities around the world through the donation of up to half-a-million litres of clean water and forms part of P&G’s wider support of goal six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and sanitation.

According to the World Health Organization, 844 million people lack access to even basic drinking water, with at least two billion people using a contaminated drinking water source.

#ActForWater coincides with the UK launch of the final episode of P&G and National Geographic’s six-part documentary series Activate, co-produced by Global Citizen and RadicalMedia.

The series’ final episode, "Clean Water", airs in the UK at 10pm on 11 October and sees Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba join Global Citizen as they travel to Nigeria, where they urge governors to commit state funds to eradicate the contaminated water and open defecation crises.

Tom Moody, vice-president and managing director of P&G northern Europe, said: "No parent should ever have to face the impossible decision of whether to let their child drink contaminated water or deny them access to water.

"We want to help support the work already under way around the world to bridge that gap for the millions that still struggle to access something many of us likely take for granted – clean water."

P&G will donate one litre of clean water for every online share of Friday's "Clean Water" episode.

