Stephen Delahunty
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

P&G pledges to provide access to clean water in #ActForWater drive

FMCG giant is donating a litre of water for every online share of 'Clean Water', the final episode of its Nat Geo documentary series Activate.

Activate: programme on Nat Geo
Activate: programme on Nat Geo

Procter & Gamble aims to provide access to clean water for those in need together with Global Citizen and National Geographic in a new partnership that aims to drive action around poverty, inequality and sustainability.

The initiative, #ActForWater, seeks to help transform the lives of communities around the world through the donation of up to half-a-million litres of clean water and forms part of P&G’s wider support of goal six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and sanitation.

According to the World Health Organization, 844 million people lack access to even basic drinking water, with at least two billion people using a contaminated drinking water source.

#ActForWater coincides with the UK launch of the final episode of P&G and National Geographic’s six-part documentary series Activate, co-produced by Global Citizen and RadicalMedia.

The series’ final episode, "Clean Water", airs in the UK at 10pm on 11 October and sees Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba join Global Citizen as they travel to Nigeria, where they urge governors to commit state funds to eradicate the contaminated water and open defecation crises.

Tom Moody, vice-president and managing director of P&G northern Europe, said: "No parent should ever have to face the impossible decision of whether to let their child drink contaminated water or deny them access to water.

"We want to help support the work already under way around the world to bridge that gap for the millions that still struggle to access something many of us likely take for granted – clean water."

P&G will donate one litre of clean water for every online share of Friday's "Clean Water" episode.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why employee experience matters

Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago