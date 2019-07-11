P&G repositions 'naff' Daz from housewife to hipster

Procter & Gamble is attempting to make its detergent brand Daz resonate with a new generation after concluding that consumers generally perceive it as "outdated" and "naff".

The marketing team, led by brand manager Emma Gerrard, commissioned the creative change of direction after social media research showed that millennials associate Daz with "being cool, a bit retro, and hipster".

Older generations will remember Daz for TV campaigns aimed at housewives, including the 10-year Daz Doorstep Challenge series and its 2003 successor, soap-opera parody "Cleanor Close".

This time, out-of-home is P&G’s medium of choice, due to what it sees as the "on-the-go lifestyle" of its target audience. The work was written by Alex Jones and art directed by Emily Walker at Publicis Groupe's dedicated P&G agency PG One.

Daz’s new tone will be "serious about cleaning, not much else", while the creative brief for this campaign was: "Daz cleaning gives you supreme confidence in your laundry."

Gerrard said: "Recognising laundry is a category that people find extremely boring, we wanted to bring to life no-nonsense cleaning with a fun, distinctive and modern twist."

Charlie Martin, executive creative director at PG One, said: "Daz has always been part of British culture and today our culture has never been more dominated by people of ‘influence’ endorsing products and services. This campaign playfully jokes at this within a mainstay of laundry advertising, the testimonial ad."

The campaign is also the first time P&G has put the focus on Daz's 3in1 Pods.