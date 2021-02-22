Maria Iu
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

P&G sends disinfectant brand across the Atlantic

Microban 24 campaign includes TV and social media activity.

Procter & Gamble has rolled out Microban 24, a disinfectant brand that the FMCG giant claims will kill 99.9% of bacteria for 24 hours, and some viruses, including the virus that causes Covid-19, on application.

An integrated campaign, created by Upstream 360, seeks to reach 95% of primary shoppers in the first two months, featuring social media takeovers on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, and influencer activity.

Media is handled by PG One, Publicis Groupe’s dedicated unit for P&G in the UK.

The launch is Microban 24’s first expansion outside the US.

Pâris Kallintzis, P&G home care brand director, UK and Ireland, said: “At a time when we are more aware of the germs around us than ever before, people are looking for disinfecting products that they can rely on, and Microban 24 offers exactly that, delivering powerful bacteria protection that lives on – so you can get on with living.”

Upstream 360 is a US agency led by two former P&G executives. Chief executive and owner Mike Thomas spent 17 years at the FMCG company in research and development as well as marketing roles, while strategic creative director and founder Neal Morris handled visual communications design and advertising production during his 17-year stint at P&G.

PG One was formed in 2017 after Publicis Groupe picked up the consolidated UK media business and handles media, creative and data. It was named Agency of the Year at the 2019 Campaign Media Awards.

