P&O Cruises moves creative account to Snap London

Chime-owned agency takes over from Founded after almost six years.

P&O Cruises: Rob Brydon has featured in ads since 2014
P&O Cruises has parted ways with Founded, handing its creative account to Chime-owned Snap London after a five-way pitch that included the incumbent.

Snap London will be "exploring new strategic and creative territories for the brand", it said. In recent years, P&O Cruises’ advertising has prominently featured a character played by comedian Rob Brydon. Carnival, which owns P&O, and Snap London have not commented on whether Brydon features in any future plans for the brand. 

Alex Delamere-White, vice-president of sales and marketing at P&O Cruises, said: "We are delighted to welcome Snap onboard as we embark on a period of unprecedented growth for our brand. 

"The launch of our new ship Iona in May and a similar ship in 2022 will see us bring holidays at sea to a whole new generation of guests who have a diverse range of tastes. We are looking forward to Snap helping us with this challenge and shaping our future creative strategy."

Founded was appointed by P&O in 2014 after a four-way pitch in which it defeated the previous incumbent, Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VMLY&R London).  

The latest decision follows Carnival’s appointment of Armadillo to its £5m CRM account almost a year ago. Armadillo defeated the previous incumbent, Lida, in a pitch. 

Not to be confused with the owner of social media platform Snapchat, Snap London is part of VCCP owner Chime Communications and has also worked with brands including Purplebricks, Hostmaker, Vitality and Carabao.

