P&O Cruises reviews advertising account

The brand appointed Founded in 2014.

Rob Brydon: character was introduced by Founded

P&O Cruises is reviewing its creative account after five years with Founded, which was appointed to the account in 2014.

Five agencies have been shortlisted in the process, which is being handled directly and led by P&O’s procurement team. Tissue meetings have taken place, and the final pitches are due to take place in four weeks’ time.

The account is currently with Founded, which was appointed in 2014 after a four-way pitch that also involved Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R. Founded was acquired by Iris Worldwide in 2016Campaign has contacted Founded.

A P&O Cruises spokesman said: "We are seeing a number of agencies to explore new creative territories for 2021 and beyond."

Campaign understands the review coincides with the end of the brand’s current contract with Rob Brydon, who has starred in P&O Cruises’ ads since December 2014. The brand wants to expand its target audience by attracting younger consumers. 

P&O Cruises appointed Armadillo to its £5m CRM account earlier this year, unseating Lida, which had held the account since 2015.

