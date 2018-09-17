Matthew Chapman
Pablo appoints Inferno co-founder Tim Doust as chair

Pablo (L-R): Ross-Macleod, Doust, Knight, Eley, and Day

Pablo has named FCB Inferno founding partner Tim Doust as chair and bolstered its senior team with hires from Grey and Ogilvy.

Doust departed FCB Inferno in April, 18 years after co-founding Inferno with Frazer Gibney.

Former professional footballer Doust is joining Pablo, co-founded by ex-England rugby star Ben Kay, in the newly created role, which is a non-executive position.

Doust will work with chief executive Gareth Mercer to drive business growth and provide general counsel.

Pablo has also hired Harriet Knight from Ogilvy as head of account management, while Grey’s Marcus Eley joins as head of production.

Knight's role was previously held by Kirstin Ross-MacLeod, who has been promoted to client services director. Eley will report to managing director Peter Moulton.

At Ogilvy, Knight ran the Dove account as global business director for three-and-a-half years. At Grey, Eley produced the "Spend it well" relaunch for Marks & Spencer and the 60-second animated film for the McVitie's "Sweeter together" campaign.

Meanwhile, Dave Day has been promoted to joint executive creative director with Tim Snape. He joined last year from Wieden & Kennedy, where he was a creative director, and will be made partner as part of the promotion.

Mercer said: "These are significant appointments for Pablo. Tim doesn’t just bring a wealth of experience and his incredible network to Pablo, he brings his infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy that proved so potent for Inferno.

"Harriet and Marcus feel like real finds; bright, smart and ambitious with a real commitment to crafting great work and looking after their teams. Even more important than all that, however, has been the progress of Dave and Kirstin. I can’t wait to see what they do next. They are super-talents and we are lucky to have them as part of our team. We hope to share a few more big announcements towards the end of the year."

