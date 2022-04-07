Pablo boosts team with five additions

Pablo has bolstered its team with five appointments across creative, strategy and account management.

The creative agency has appointed Laura Rogers as managing creative director, James Broomfield as head of strategy, Rachel Dymond as head of agency development, and Cullen Farleigh and Ola Soyemi as creatives.

Rogers, Broomfield and Dymond will support the management team and report to Pablo’s executive creative director, Dan Watts, and chief strategy officer, Mark Sng.

Rogers has joined from ​​Adam & Eve/DDB, where she was global creative director. She was responsible for campaigns including “#WeThe15” for the International Paralympic Committee and period poverty initiative “Seeing red” for Hey Girls.

She also oversaw the global Unilever business and is founder of SheTakesOver, an industry-wide initiative to raise the profile of female talent.

“There are loads of reasons that now is a great time to join Pablo,” Rogers said. “But for me it’s that everyone there seems to be having so much fun. And I hate missing out on fun.”

Broomfield, who was previously head of EMEA strategy at Media Arts Lab, has also worked at Droga5 and Mother. He developed digital campaigns for Bud Ice early in his career as well as his involvement in a four-hour film, set in the world’s largest art collection and shot in one take on iPhone for Apple.

Dymond was most recently a board account director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she ran the global Essity account, and was responsible for Macmillan's moving “Whatever it takes” campaign.

The creative duo Farleigh and Soyemi were named among Campaign’s Trailblazers of the Future in 2018 and have since worked with Nike, Levi’s, Visa and Uefa, among other brands.

During lockdown, the pair created their own TikTok content under the name @bricks.and.disorder with the aim to inspire young people to get into property, reaching more than 30 million views in eight months.

Commenting on the appointments, Hannah Penn, joint managing director of Pablo, said: “Outrageously talented people with no egos. Just our Pablo cup of tea."