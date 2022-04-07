Charlotte Rawlings
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pablo boosts team with five additions

The appointments cover creative, strategy and account management.

Pablo (from left to right): Rachel Dymond, James Broomfield, Cullen Farleigh, Ola Soyemi and Laura Rogers
Pablo (from left to right): Rachel Dymond, James Broomfield, Cullen Farleigh, Ola Soyemi and Laura Rogers

Pablo has bolstered its team with five appointments across creative, strategy and account management. 

The creative agency has appointed Laura Rogers as managing creative director, James Broomfield as head of strategy, Rachel Dymond as head of agency development, and Cullen Farleigh and Ola Soyemi as creatives.

Rogers, Broomfield and Dymond will support the management team and report to Pablo’s executive creative director, Dan Watts, and chief strategy officer, Mark Sng. 

Rogers has joined from ​​Adam & Eve/DDB, where she was global creative director. She was responsible for campaigns including “#WeThe15” for the International Paralympic Committee and period poverty initiative “Seeing red” for Hey Girls. 

She also oversaw the global Unilever business and is founder of SheTakesOver, an industry-wide initiative to raise the profile of female talent.

“There are loads of reasons that now is a great time to join Pablo,” Rogers said. “But for me it’s that everyone there seems to be having so much fun. And I hate missing out on fun.”

Broomfield, who was previously head of EMEA strategy at Media Arts Lab, has also worked at Droga5 and Mother. He developed digital campaigns for Bud Ice early in his career as well as his involvement in a four-hour film, set in the world’s largest art collection and shot in one take on iPhone for Apple.

Dymond was most recently a board account director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she ran the global Essity account, and was responsible for Macmillan's moving “Whatever it takes” campaign. 

The creative duo Farleigh and Soyemi were named among Campaign’s Trailblazers of the Future in 2018 and have since worked with Nike, Levi’s, Visa and Uefa, among other brands. 

During lockdown, the pair created their own TikTok content under the name @bricks.and.disorder with the aim to inspire young people to get into property, reaching more than 30 million views in eight months.

Commenting on the appointments, Hannah Penn, joint managing director of Pablo, said: “Outrageously talented people with no egos. Just our Pablo cup of tea."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022
PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

Promoted

April 05, 2022