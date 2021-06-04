Pablo names Harriet Knight and AMV BBDO’s Hannah Penn joint MDs

Pablo has appointed Harriet Knight and Hannah Penn joint managing directors of the agency.

Penn joins from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she was head of account management, while Knight held the same role at Pablo.

Reporting to chief executive Gareth Mercer, the pair will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency, as well as overseeing the implementation of Pablo’s strategy.

They replace Peter Moulton, who has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Knight held roles at J Walter Thompson (account director), Karmarama (senior account director) and Ogilvy & Mather (global business director) before joining Pablo in 2018.

Last year she was named Pablo’s star player in Campaign’s School Reports, when the agency said: "Harriet has knocked us into shape, hired brilliantly, and been critical in driving new business."

Knight said: “The main reason I see people joining Pablo is the wealth of opportunity we offer – opportunity to challenge yourself and embrace new experiences, opportunity to try things a different way.

“Pablo has given me so much – I feel very proud and fortunate to have grown alongside the agency and to have played a part in the evolution of this very special place. To now have the privilege to lead it, as joint managing director alongside the sensational Hannah Penn, is nothing short of a dream.”

Penn joined AMV as an account executive in 2009 and worked her way up to head of account management in her 11 years at the agency, during which time she helped to lead the Mars confectionary and Unilever accounts.

She said: “I have had an incredibly blessed first decade of my career at AMV BBDO, it’s an agency I’ll be forever marked by and grateful to.

“It took finding somewhere very special to decide to take on a different opportunity, which I know I’ve found in Pablo.”

Penn continued: “Watching how Pablo has grown through the pandemic and ensured its clients, its people and society at large all reap the benefits of that success has been pretty awe-inspiring.

“I’m so excited to be partnering the powerhouse that is Harriet to help the agency continue to make even greater work across such exciting brands, and to make sure our people have the best times of their careers in the process.”

In April, Pablo was awarded the advertising account for furniture retailer DFS, replacing incumbent Krow Communications, which had held the business since 2011.

Recent work from the agency includes Deliveroo’s “England 'til we dine”, ITV and NatWest’s “Backing business competition winners” and Hotter Shoes’ “Hello comfort, hello you”.

“Chemistry, fearless drive and talent are so important,” Mercer said.

“Harriet and Pete are a huge part of the Pablo story; their achievements are out there for all to see; but their appetite to constantly hit the next level is humbling.

“We had to find someone very special to work with them – Hannah has been on many people's wish lists for some time and we are lucky she has chosen to join our team."