Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pablo picked for Sport Relief 2020 team

Shop becomes Comic Relief spin-off's lead creative agency.

Sport Relief: Radio 1 DJ Greg James took part in cycle challenge in 2018
Sport Relief: Radio 1 DJ Greg James took part in cycle challenge in 2018

Pablo has been tasked with developing a positioning for Sport Relief 2020 and driving mass participation in the fundraising initiative, which will be held during 9-13 March.

The shop was appointed lead creative agency after a competitive pitch process managed by the client. There was no incumbent on the account because the work was previously handled in-house.

The campaign will launch early next year across multiple channels and partners.

Jo Cullen, marketing lead at Comic Relief, the parent organisation of Sport Relief, said: "Pablo has understood our brand and our challenges within a short period. They have really listened and are natural collaborators."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019