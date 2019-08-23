Pablo picked for Sport Relief 2020 team

Pablo has been tasked with developing a positioning for Sport Relief 2020 and driving mass participation in the fundraising initiative, which will be held during 9-13 March.

The shop was appointed lead creative agency after a competitive pitch process managed by the client. There was no incumbent on the account because the work was previously handled in-house.

The campaign will launch early next year across multiple channels and partners.

Jo Cullen, marketing lead at Comic Relief, the parent organisation of Sport Relief, said: "Pablo has understood our brand and our challenges within a short period. They have really listened and are natural collaborators."