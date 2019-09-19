Pablo wins Citroen and launches debut ad during Rugby World Cup



Pablo has been appointed to Citroën's agency roster and created an ad featuring international rugby union referee Nigel Owens civilising a wild bear.

"Adventure just got civilised" will go live today (20 September) during the start of the Rugby World Cup, which is being hosted in Japan. The spot will run over the duration of the tournament and possiby beyond its 2 November finish, and will be supported by social media activity.

It is designed to illustrate how Citroën's new C5 SUV is not just for off-roading in the wilds but exemplifies comfort and sophistication. The ad lampoons the adventure lifestyle clichés used in many SUV ads.

The 60-second spot features "firm but fair" referee Owens driving a C5 through woodland, when he encounters a bear on the road. "Let's have a chat," he tells the beast in the level tone of voice he uses on pitch when dressing down errant players. After combing its fur, feeding it and dressing it up, Owens says to camera: "And that, mes amis, is how you tame the beast."

The work is running across the UK, France, Italy and Japan.

It was written by Dan Watts and directed by Fatal Farm through Agile Films. MediaCom is the media agency.

Watts said: "Citroën has a great opportunity to do things that feel a bit different in the automotive segment. Nigel Owens has a famous reputation for taming wild beasts on the pitch. So civilising a wild bear to enjoy the refined comfort and space of the New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV came pretty naturally."

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK’s marketing director, added: "We wanted to highlight the new C5 Aircross SUV’s civilised character, class-leading comfort and spacious interior in a fun, fresh and light-hearted way. Like our new flagship SUV, Nigel Owens is known for keeping calm and collected when confronted with difficult situations, so we knew a wild bear would prove no match for his cool authority."

Pablo was added to Citroën's roster after a competitive pitch.