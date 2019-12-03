Fayola Douglas
Added 48 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Paco Rabanne hosts 'golden party' inspired by fragrances

One Million and Lady Million fragrances give inspiration to Christmas activation.

Paco Rabanne: guests can open 'lockers' to obtain gifts
Puig-owned Paco Rabanne will be hosting a "golden party" inspired by its One Million and Lady Million fragrances.

Open for two nights from 6 December, the party, taking place in Wapping, east London, can be accessed through giant gold shipping containers decorated to look like presents.

Visitors will be admitted in 30-minute time slots and receive a complimentary frangrance-themed cocktail. Further drinks are available to purchase. 

Paco Rabanne perfume gifts can be obtained from a locker installation at the event. Guests will choose a locker to open to receive their gift, with fragrance samples and full-sized bottles hidden inside.

DJs will provide a soundtrack to the pop-up and gold confetti will be released in the venue throughout the eventing. Visitors can get their photo taken at the #MillionSnap container.

Elvis is delivering the project.

