Paco Rabanne hosts 'golden party' inspired by fragrances

Puig-owned Paco Rabanne will be hosting a "golden party" inspired by its One Million and Lady Million fragrances.

Open for two nights from 6 December, the party, taking place in Wapping, east London, can be accessed through giant gold shipping containers decorated to look like presents.

Visitors will be admitted in 30-minute time slots and receive a complimentary frangrance-themed cocktail. Further drinks are available to purchase.

Paco Rabanne perfume gifts can be obtained from a locker installation at the event. Guests will choose a locker to open to receive their gift, with fragrance samples and full-sized bottles hidden inside.

DJs will provide a soundtrack to the pop-up and gold confetti will be released in the venue throughout the eventing. Visitors can get their photo taken at the #MillionSnap container.

Elvis is delivering the project.