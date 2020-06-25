Paddy McGuinness brings Benidorm to Burnley as Daz returns to TV to target youths

Daz, the Procter & Gamble detergent brand, has enlisted presenter Paddy McGuiness for its biggest TV campaign to date to encourage housebound Brits to show off their best summer clothes from the comfort of their homes.

It is a "step change" for the brand and the wider sector, as Daz has been trying to target younger audiences, according to brand manager Laura Mcilwaine.

Created by PG One, Publicis Groupe's dedicated Procter & Gamble media and creative unit, "Daz it up" shows a real family as they attempt to "make Burnley look like Benidorm", flaunting their best and brightest summer wear in the garden and highlighting the power of Daz’s "brightness-boosting" pods.

The ad launches today (Thursday) and is supported by digital activity, as well as collaborations with TikTok, Instagram and Facebook influencers.

It was written by Glenn Smith, art directed by Aimee Marshall and directed by Richard Hunter through Prodigious.

Last year, Daz targeted the hipster demographic with a series of outdoor ads, while April saw the brand contribute to TikTok's Covid-19-inspired "#DistanceDance" campaign.

In April, P&G also announced that it would be "doubling down" on its existing media plans due to changing consumer behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our brand is all about bright cleaning, so naturally we had planned to launch a summer campaign to get people showing off their summer brights, even if the British summer can be unpredictable," Mcilwaine said. "We just didn’t know how unpredictable this year would be.

"Making our brands appealing to a younger audience is an important step change for Daz and for the laundry category."