Paddy McGuinness and Emma Willis hit the market for M&S Food Christmas ad

M&S Food has enlisted the taste buds of TV presenters Paddy McGuinness and Emma Willis for this year’s Christmas campaign.

Created by Grey London and set in a festive market, "This is not just food, this is M&S Christmas food" sees brand celebrity panel members McGuinness and Willis tasting samples from M&S Food’s Christmas range, mingling with a total 125 brand customers as they saunter around the stalls .

"You can tell it’s good because all the kids are quiet," Paddy says, tucking into a torched winter berry pavlova.

The spot launched today (7 November), alongside a broadcast on This Morning promoting the M&S Collection’s "Perfect Turkey"; while the wider campaign spans across TV, print, radio and social media, with shorter 30-second cuts focusing on specific "hero" products by the brand. It was created by Simon Parkin and Simon Johnson, and directed by Finn McGough (live action) and Helen Downing (food) through Pulse Films.

The work is set to a choral rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Albatross – the song behind M&S Food’s "This is not just any" campaign – as performed by the award-winning choir from Ysgol Gynradd Llwyncelyn primary school in Wales, under the creative watch of Justin and Dan Hawkins from The Darkness.

"At M&S Food our plan is to protect the magic – the things our customers really love about M&S – whilst modernising the rest; and at Christmas time especially this means upholding our award-winning quality and innovative food," Sharry Cramond, food marketing director at M&S, said.

"Our product developers are the team behind the magic of our food – that’s why we’re making them and our delicious Christmas range the stars of this year’s ad."

She continued: "It’s only our amazing Côr Ysgol Llwyncelyn choir that might steal a little of the limelight from our fantastic food. Families are at the very heart of an M&S Christmas – and the incredible voices and talent of the children bring a truly magical festive feel to this year’s campaign."

Gavin Ashcroft, leader of Côr Ysgol Llwyncelyn said: "It’s been amazing to welcome M&S into our school, and to choose us as the first people to see the advert has been a real treat for the children and staff. Nadolig Llawen!"

This comes after last year’s unscripted Christmas ads, which saw real people talk about their favourite seasonal foods.