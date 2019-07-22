Paddy Power adds Motherwell FC to 'Save our shirt' campaign

Paddy Power has revealed Motherwell as the second football club to be part of its "Save our shirt" campaign, in which the bookmaker is acquiring clubs’ shirt sponsorship rights in order to keep blank the spot where a logo would usually appear.

The Scottish Premiership side follows in the footsteps of Huddersfield Town, which unveiled their unbranded new kit on Friday, days after a stunt in which it announced a fake kit featuring a garish Paddy Power sash.

A spokeswoman for Paddy Power said: "We’re delighted that The Well are joining in the fun for the upcoming campaign and we’ve been impressed with their ability to keep their involvement top secret, despite all the noise of the past week.

"We’ve been planning this with them for months and it feels great to finally unveil their involvement and their beautiful home and away kits for next season."

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon said the partnership with Paddy Power was the biggest shirt sponsorship in the club's history "and the chance to team up with a renowned brand. It's a fantastic achievement by our commercial team to get them on board.

"Paddy Power are forward-thinking and innovative, and it is a mark of how our fan-owned club is perceived in the world that we were able to attract such a high-calibre partner."