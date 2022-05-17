Paddy Power appoints Droga5 London to handle its UK ad account

Paddy Power has appointed Droga5 London, part of the renamed Accenture Song, to handle its integrated UK advertising business.

Droga5 took over from incumbent VCCP, which declined to repitch, and competed against TBWA, McCann London and The & Partnership to win the account.

The pitch was run through Oystercatchers.

Appointed ahead of the next football season in July, as well as the World Cup in November, Droga5 London has been briefed to develop a new strategic and creative positioning for the brand.

Droga5 will be responsible for campaigns across film, social, digital and out of home.

Michelle Spillane, marketing and brand director UK and Ireland at Paddy Power Betfair, said the brand endeavoured to remain “a step ahead” and added: “Our challenge to Droga5 London was to help us elevate our mission to shake off the shackles of the status quo and accelerate our journey to becoming one of the most iconic cultural brands in the UK and Ireland.”

Damien Le Castrec, head of strategy at Droga5 London, added: “It’s time to dial up the mischief of Paddy Power and put the brand back where it belongs.”

A spokesperson for VCCP said: "We’d like to wish Michelle and the Paddy Power team the best of luck for the future."