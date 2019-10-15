Paddy Power creates fan zone at darts tournament

Paddy Power is engaging with visitors to the Champions League of Darts with a fan zone featuring photo opportunities and darts-inspired games.

At the Morningside Arena in Leicester, fans have the opportunity to throw three darts against former world champion Raymond Van Barneveld. If they win, fans are given an instant cash prize.

At a beer-printing station, visitors can have an image of their favourite darts player printed on the top of a free pint.

Guests can play "darts derby", in which eight competitors – each representing one of the players competing in the championship – go head to head in an attempt to reach the finish line first.

A special cash prize of £100,000 will be shared among the crowd if a player records a perfect leg of darts.

This is the second year the Irish bookmaker is sponsoring the competition, which will take place during 19-20 October. Paddy Power branding will present throughout the venue.

CSM Live is delivering the project.