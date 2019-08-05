Paddy Power enters the world of publishing with Pitch Invader

Paddy Power has launched a free football magazine, Pitch Invader, to entertain and inform fans of the beautiful game ahead of the start of the new season.

Around 1.2 million copies of Pitch Invader will be circulated this week across the UK and Ireland through Reach newspaper titles, including the Daily Mirror, Daily Record and Manchester Evening News. Each cover will be fronted by a different football industry figure depending on its location of distribution.

The locally relevant cover stars include Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, former Manchester United captain Paul Ince and former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

There is currently only one issue of the 48-page print title planned.

Pitch Invader continues Paddy Power’s recent work in the football world. Last month, it launched its "Save our shirt" campaign by signing its first shirt-sponsorship deal in English football with recently relegated Huddersfield Town.

It has since added Motherwell, Newport County, Southend United and Macclesfield Town to its "unsponsoring" campaign.