Paddy Power gives horse-racing fans 'best seat in the house'

Paddy Power has created the ultimate horse race viewing experience for fans at Cheltenham Festival’s Stayers' Hurdle race to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The race sponsor has invited more than 100 Paddy Power VIP members to enjoy the races from a hospitality box, with select guests given the opportunity to watch a race from the "best seat in the house", located by the final hurdle.

This is the first time Cheltenham Racecourse has ever offered a service of this kind, giving guests a chance to get so close that they can hear the horse gallop past them. The location of the seats also gives the occupant the best viewing potential. It will offer hostess service, free drinks and coverage of the race provided via in-ear radios.

A Paddy Power-branded flat cap will be given to all "best seat" winners.

Paddy Power green scarves will be provided at multiple distribution points throughout the racecourse for all attendees on 12 March.

Paddy Power has also taken over the The Prestbury Cup scoreboard at the parade ring, which will track the scores in the 2020 edition of the historic battle between horses trained in Ireland and Great Britain competing at the festival.

CSM Live is delivering the project.