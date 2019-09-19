Paddy Power launches 'Japanese-themed' YouTube series for Rugby World Cup

Paddy Power is gearing up to launch a six-part YouTube series, Japan Slam, to coincide with the start of the Rugby World Cup.

The bookmaker is launching the show on Friday ahead of the first match between Russia and host nation Japan, featuring WWE star Sheamus, former rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan and ex-jockey Ruby Walsh alongside the character Paddy Power.

The six-part YouTube series will see the cast take on various Japanese-themed challenges, including sumo-wrestling, an eating competition and a samurai challenge.

Ahead of the launch, Paddy Power unveiled a comedy teaser trailer on social media on yesterday (Wednesday).

The series is the latest example of Paddy Power's increasing focus on content, the bookmaker said.

Last summer, it produced a five-part documentary about alternative football World Cup CONIFA, which was broadcast on national TV in Ireland. Its major activation for the new Premier League season, "Save our shirt", "trended several times in one week" as a result of its content strategy, Paddy Power added.

Paddy Power marketing director Michelle Spillane said: "We are delighted to announce our latest content series – which sees Paddy and a team of celebrities head to Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

"The series continues to highlight our focus on creating high-quality content, which perfectly matches the fun, sharp-witted tone people expect of Paddy Power."