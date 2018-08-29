Paddy Power marks 30th with museum of its best ads

The bookmaker is known for producing controversial work and plans for the activation to look back at "everything from pants-related guerrilla advertising, to giving £170,000 to anti-homophobia charities during the World Cup".

The "Paddy Power Museum of Mischief" opens on 18 September and aims to be an interactive experience. The brand is working with Irish agency Catapult to deliver the activation.

Paul Mallon, head of major brand activations at Paddy Power, said: "At some point in the 1980s, we realised that betting didn’t have to be all ‘grumpy men in dark betting offices’. It was something you could enjoy without having to feel ashamed. Kind of like watching Loose Women. For us, betting is entertainment.

"So, since 1988, when three Irish bookmakers merged to form Paddy Power, we’ve been deadly serious about putting ‘mischief’ at the heart of our business. We’re also rubbish at archiving our stuff, so this is an easy way to try to remember all the clever and maybe not-so-clever things we’ve done as we look to the future and try to top them in 2019 and beyond."