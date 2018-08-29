Gurjit Degun
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Paddy Power marks 30th with museum of its best ads

Paddy Power is marking its 30th anniversary with a museum in Dublin that showcases its marketing campaigns over its history.

Paddy Power marks 30th with museum of its best ads

The bookmaker is known for producing controversial work and plans for the activation to look back at "everything from pants-related guerrilla advertising, to giving £170,000 to anti-homophobia charities during the World Cup".

The "Paddy Power Museum of Mischief" opens on 18 September and aims to be an interactive experience. The brand is working with Irish agency Catapult to deliver the activation.

Paul Mallon, head of major brand activations at Paddy Power, said: "At some point in the 1980s, we realised that betting didn’t have to be all ‘grumpy men in dark betting offices’. It was something you could enjoy without having to feel ashamed. Kind of like watching Loose Women. For us, betting is entertainment.

"So, since 1988, when three Irish bookmakers merged to form Paddy Power, we’ve been deadly serious about putting ‘mischief’ at the heart of our business. We’re also rubbish at archiving our stuff, so this is an easy way to try to remember all the clever and maybe not-so-clever things we’ve done as we look to the future and try to top them in 2019 and beyond."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now