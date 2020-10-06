Paddy Power mocks Man Utd transfer policy with 'window shopping' display

Paddy Power has branded Manchester United "window shopping connoisseurs" with a shop front display in Manchester city centre.

The shop is named Woodward's, after Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward, who is being mocked for his perceived lack of success in the summer transfer window.

Models of football players are arranged in the Clarence Street display next to "tongue-in-cheek" descriptions of why the club failed to sign the potential additions to their squad.

They include Jadon Sancho with a sign that reads: "Shipping from Dortmund. Auction deadline passed. Please stop calling." A Gareth Bale model is on display with a sign saying: "Approached. Rejected. Missed out. In that order." Other players featured are Erling Håland, Paulo Dybala, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Thiago Alcântara.

The shop also invites customers to visit their sister store, "Ed's panic buys, for more last-minute purchases".

VCCP is delivering the project.