Sara Nelson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Paddy Power takes mick by appointing 'Barry from EastEnders' as Twitter head of Fleets

Stunt timed just as Twitter prepares to retire the Fleets feature due to low usage.

Shaun Williamson (aka Barry from EastEnders): unveiled as Paddy Power’s new head of Fleets strategy
Shaun Williamson (aka Barry from EastEnders): unveiled as Paddy Power’s new head of Fleets strategy

Loveable loser Shaun Williamson – aka Barry from EastEnders – has taken the helm as Paddy Power’s new Twitter head of Fleets strategy.

With perfect timing, the appointment comes just as the Fleets function is to be dropped by Twitter, following a short-lived life span.

Paddy Power has created a tongue-in-cheek ad that pokes fun at the gambling platform for its evident mistake and sees Williamson enthusiastically limbering up to promote his new role and asking viewers to keep their eyes open for exciting new content.

The ad was written by Kieran Weldon, directed by Robin Marks and edited by Joe Macauley. 

— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 2, 2021

Paddy Power, the brand's aptly named spokesman, said: “Here at Paddy Power, we like to keep up with the latest social media trends, and our experts reliably inform us that Fleets have a big future on Twitter.

“To take advantage of this new craze, we’ve turned to a true British icon in Shaun Williamson to help deliver entertaining content for our followers. We’re confident that he will be in this role for the long-run, and won’t be meeting any abrupt ends à la Janine Butcher.”

Butcher was a villainous character whose highest-profile storyline involved the death of her hapless husband, Barry.

Twitter's Fleets function – which features disappearing posts as an alternative to the popular Stories feature on rival apps such as Instagram and Snapchat – is being removed after less than a year on the platform due to low usage.

Introduced last November, Twitter had said it hoped Fleets would encourage people who were anxious about tweeting to join in conversations on the platform more easily, but has now found the feature is most commonly used by those already tweeting the most.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

Promoted

July 22, 2021